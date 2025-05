Israel has a moral obligation to help the Druze of Syria, according to Lorena Khateeb, a journalist from the Israeli Druze community.

Israel has a moral obligation to help the Druze of Syria, according to Lorena Khateeb, a journalist from the Israeli Druze community.

Israel has a moral obligation to help the Druze of Syria, according to Lorena Khateeb, a journalist from the Israeli Druze community.

She told ILTV that “now is the time for an action plan” and for Israel to “stand by” the Druze and “protect them.”

She told ILTV that “now is the time for an action plan” and for Israel to “stand by” the Druze and “protect them.”

She told ILTV that “now is the time for an action plan” and for Israel to “stand by” the Druze and “protect them.”