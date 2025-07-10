Four rescued after 48 hours at sea following Houthi attack on commercial ship

Rescuers pulled three more crew members and a security guard alive from the Red Sea on Thursday, a day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels sank the Greek-operated cargo ship Eternity C .

At least four people were killed in the attack, and 11 remain missing—six of whom are believed to be held hostage by the Houthis, according to maritime security sources.

Eternity C attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

The Eternity C, which was sailing under the Liberian flag from Port Said, Egypt, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, carried 22 crew members and three armed guards when it was attacked.

It is the second Greek bulk carrier to be sunk by the Houthis this week, ending months of relative calm in the Red Sea and marking the deadliest escalation in the area in a year. The strait off Yemen is a key maritime corridor for global trade, particularly for oil and essential goods.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

2 View gallery Eternity C comes under Houthi attack

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike, saying the vessel and its operating company violated their declared ban by resuming activities connected to Israel’s Port of Eilat. The group has targeted more than 100 ships since November 2023 in what it describes as support for Palestinians in Gaza, but attacks had declined following an unofficial ceasefire with the United States earlier this year.

“These are the first reported fatalities in Houthi maritime attacks in the past year,” said Ellie Shafik, head of intelligence at Vanguard Tech, a UK-based maritime risk management firm. “We remain deeply concerned for the welfare of the crew members in Houthi custody, as well as those still unaccounted for. Their safety and swift release must be a priority for all involved.”