Iran conducts missile tests near Tehran, opposition media says

Iran carried out missile tests Thursday evening near the capital Tehran, according to Iran International, a Saudi-funded opposition outlet that frequently reports on unrest and military activity inside the country.

The report said state-linked media and eyewitnesses posted photos and videos online showing glowing objects and smoke trails visible from Tehran and northeastern cities, including Gorgan, Sari and Semnan.

Iran conducts missile tests near Tehran

One channel claimed a “successful test of an advanced missile from Semnan” and later shared additional images reportedly from Tehran and other locations.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency acknowledged sightings of a “glowing object” in several provinces. A security official in Golestan province was quoted as saying the incident involved an “internal systems test,” while another official in Semnan confirmed the same explanation, without elaborating.

Iran International also said footage circulating online appeared to show air defense activity near Karaj, west of Tehran, though state media did not report on it and officials did not immediately comment.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of unexplained explosions, fires and other accidents reported across Iran in recent months, particularly since June’s 12-day war involving Israel and the United States. Opposition outlets have suggested sabotage, while Iranian officials have offered limited public explanations.

In July, The New York Times quoted three Iranian officials as saying they believed many of the mysterious incidents were acts of sabotage, blaming Israel, which has a long history of covert operations inside Iran, including explosions and assassinations.