There goes the sun: Daylight saving time coming to an end in Israel

Daylight saving times will come to an end in Israel in the early hours of Sunday, with the clock going back one hour at 2am - giving locals an extra hour of sleep.
Israel's summer clock lasted 219 days in 2021 and will return on Friday, March 25, 2022, a little over a week after the Jewish holiday of Purim.
In 2013, Knesset passed a law extending daylight saving time, which according to the Energy Ministry has saved the country's energy consumption market over NIS 200 million (roughly $56.57 million) since it went into effect.
In March 2020, ministers planned to delay daylight saving in order to discourage gatherings during coronavirus. However, it was decided this would be too technically difficult to implement at such short notice.
Citing the advantages of daylight saving, many support making it last throughout the year. Supporters argue the winter clock leads to shorter evenings, increases the risk of road accidents because drivers spend more time driving in darkness, and costs the economy hundreds of millions of shekels.
Chairman of Israel's Industrialists Association told Kan Public Radio on Thursday that he believes Israel should remain on summer time year-round a move that would save the economy millions.
"We do not have the short daylight hours of many European countries, and should make use of sunlight later in the day," he said.
"The extra daylight hours have very much helped Israel's economy and trade during the past summer," said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.
"In accordance with Israeli law and as is customary in many countries, we will move this winter out of Daylight Savings Time and I will take this opportunity to wish the residents of Israel a good, healthy and productive season," Shaked said.