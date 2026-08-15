Israeli man, 35, found dead in Bangkok hotel room while on vacation

ZAKA says the married father of one was found lifeless in his room; its international unit is working with Thai authorities, Chabad and the Foreign Ministry to return his body to Israel

Itamar Eichner
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An Israeli man in his mid-30s was found dead in his hotel room in Bangkok while vacationing in Thailand, ZAKA said Saturday.
According to the emergency response organization, a report was received by its international division regarding the man, who was staying at a hotel in the Thai capital and was later found lifeless in his room.
Bangkok Bangkok
Bangkok
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The man was married and the father of one daughter.
Baruch Nidam, head of ZAKA’s international division, said the organization began working immediately with local authorities to ensure proper handling of the body and to arrange for its release ahead of repatriation to Israel for burial and funeral arrangements.
ZAKA said its international team is working together with Rabbi Nechemia Wilhelm, the Chabad emissary in Thailand, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and other relevant authorities in an effort to return the man’s body to Israel as soon as possible.
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