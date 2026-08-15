Israeli man, 35, found dead in Bangkok hotel room while on vacation

An Israeli man in his mid-30s was found dead in his hotel room in Bangkok while vacationing in Thailand, ZAKA said Saturday.

According to the emergency response organization, a report was received by its international division regarding the man, who was staying at a hotel in the Thai capital and was later found lifeless in his room.

Bangkok ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The man was married and the father of one daughter.

Baruch Nidam, head of ZAKA’s international division, said the organization began working immediately with local authorities to ensure proper handling of the body and to arrange for its release ahead of repatriation to Israel for burial and funeral arrangements.