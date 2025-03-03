Houthis eye renewed attacks as damage caused by Israeli airstrikes revealed

Senior Houthi figures have once again stated that they are preparing to resume missile and drone launches toward Israel due to the Israel-Hamas stalemate over the continuation of a hostage deal and the potential reignition of armed conflict between the sides. But they might want to check out Google Maps first, considering the current state of their port following Israeli airstrikes.

Recent updates to Google Maps provide a remarkably clear view of the heavy damage to the port of Hodeidah, including its fuel facilities and petrochemical infrastructure. Satellite images vividly capture the extensive destruction inflicted on Yemen, particularly at the Hodeidah port.

Israel has targeted the Houthis in Yemen five times during the ongoing conflict. The most recent strike occurred on January 10. The initial attack took place on July 20, 2023, followed by additional strikes on September 29, December 19 and December 26. The port of Hodeidah was repeatedly hit in these airstrikes.

On Sunday, senior Houthi official Nasser al-Din Amer issued a warning on his X account: "Our eyes are on Gaza, our hands are on the trigger, and our missiles, drones and all military units are on high alert. The directive from our leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, is clear."

Another Houthi official, Hazem al-Assad, added that American interests could also become targets. "If the war in Gaza resumes, we are ready for a full-scale war against U.S. interests in the region, should the United States attempt to defend Israel, support its aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, or attack our nation."

On Friday, during his near-weekly speech, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi also issued threats, specifically referencing Israel’s decision not to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor. "The enemy’s refusal to withdraw from Rafah represents a serious breach of the agreement," he said. "If the war in Gaza resumes, the entire Zionist entity, starting with Tel Aviv, will be under fire. We will intervene and provide support through various military means."