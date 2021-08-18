Israel renews import of construction materials, goods into Gaza Strip

Israel on Wednesday approved the import of construction materials and other goods into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

The decision to ease commercial activity came just two days after rockets were fired into Israel from the seaside territory in a first since an 11-day conflict between the sides wrapped up in late May. The IDF has uncharacteristically yet to respond.

2 צפייה בגלריה A truck loaded with supplies enters the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing on Wednesday ( Photo: AP )

In addition, around 1,800 Gazan laborers and traders entered Israel for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The softening of restrictions comes as tensions soared due to Israel withholding Qatari aid money to the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Israeli security officials confirmed that there has been progress in indirect talks between Israel and the Islamist terror group mediated by the United Nations over the transfer of funds from Doha.

Also on Wednesday, thehead of Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel arrived in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss the progress of mediation efforts with Hamas.

2 צפייה בגלריה Yahyah Sinwar, right, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, hugs head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel as they meet in Gaza ( Photo: AP )

Gaza's various Palestinian groups were also set to meet later in the day after the UN and Qatar reportedly reached an agreement on an outline for the transfer of the money, with the international organization serving as the main facilitator.