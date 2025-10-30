Anti‑Israel coalition faces off with Johannesburg Holocaust museum over Gaza

Several anti-Israel groups in South Africa held a protest outside the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre, spray-painting slogans on the museum’s property in opposition to the war in Gaza.

The demonstration followed a letter sent by a coalition of 14 anti-Israel organizations to the museum’s management. In the letter, they demanded the museum publicly label Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as “genocide”, recognize Israeli “apartheid and settler colonialism," and endorse BDS.

4 View gallery Protest outside the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre

The letter included an ultimatum: if the museum did not comply, the coalition would lobby the municipality to cut off cooperation and halt public funding for the museum.

After the museum refused, the protest escalated into a loud demonstration. Hundreds gathered at the gates, chanting anti-Israel slogans and holding signs condemning Israel. Some protestors spray-painted messages near the entrance, which have yet to be removed.

4 View gallery Protesters in Johannesburg

Among the groups involved was "South African Jews for a Free Palestine," a small Jewish organization known for its criticism of Israel. The group is considered marginal and does not represent the broader Jewish community in South Africa, which is largely Zionist.

The Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre was inaugurated in 2019 after a long establishment process that lasted over a decade.

Tens of thousands of high school students visit the museum annually as part of an educational curriculum that includes Holocaust studies.

The museum explores the universal implications of genocide, with a focus on the Holocaust and the Rwandan genocide. It aims to promote universal values of human dignity and human rights, and to strengthen the commitment to preventing genocide and crimes against humanity.

4 View gallery Israeli Ambassador David Saranga at the museum

Amid the controversy, Israeli Ambassador David Saranga visited the museum in what was described as an act of solidarity with its leadership and staff. Following the visit, he posted on X: "Israel stands in full solidarity with the museum, its leadership, and staff.

"The Centre remains a pillar of remembrance, education, and moral courage. Any attempt to intimidate or politicize this sacred space is deeply disturbing and must be firmly condemned."