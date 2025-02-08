Girls prepare cloths in all sizes not knowing how father, Ohad returns

'The girls packed all sizes of clothes, we don't know how he will return," Ayelet, Ohad Ben Ami's sister-in-law said on Saturday, ahead of his release from over a year and four months of captivity.

The girls will be waiting to see his release before heading to meet him at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Their mother Raz and Ohad's brother Kobi will be at Re'im to greet him as he returns to Israel.

Raz posted images of the sunrise earlier on X and said this was the last time she would be viewing the sun come up with out him. "We will watch it together tomorrow," she said, If he is strong enough to get up."

Captivity survivor Raz Ben Ami, the wife of the abductee Ohad Ben Ami, who will be released from captivity today, posted a story on Instagram in which she said: "Now I'm watching the last sunrise, I don't have to count how many there were, without Ohad. God willing, Ohad and I…





Her sister Ayelet told ynet that she asked Raz to kiss Ohad for the family. "It would take days before we can see him, so we wanted her to pass on our love. Raz knows what it is like to return from captivity. She herself was held hostage in Gaza," she said. "I've been through this with her and am reliving those memories."

Ayelet said Ohad's daughters did not stop fighting for his return. "These are three amazing and incredible girls. I am full of admiration after this year and four months," she said. "At first they fought for both parents and today will get to see their father come back. They packed him cloths in all sizes because the did not know how he will come back to them. We had no information about him, only that he is alive."

Ela, Ohad's daughter described the joy when the news of her father's release came. "What happiness," she said. "Dad is coming home," she said sitting on a porch and embracing her two sisters.