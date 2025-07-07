Israel’s eyes in the skies: Air force pilot returns to reserves amid war with Iran

IDF combat roles range from foot soldiers to special operations units, the navy, anti-terror units, intelligence, and much more. But perhaps one of the most prestigious roles in the Israeli military is that of an air force pilot. While many dream of becoming a pilot, only a few hundred are selected for initial training and testing. Of this group, only a handful complete the rigorous training process and officially become pilots.

OUR EYES IN THE SKY

For Major (Res.) ‘B’, this role follows him throughout his life, as he returns to the reserves during Israel’s war against Iran.

“Our squadron participated in the first 24 hours of the operation. I was there and whenever the squadron needed me, I was there," B said. "I was away from my family for several days and several nights in order to carry out every operation we needed, whether its in Iran or other operational environments as well.”

The devastation resulting from the Islamic regime's assault on Israeli communities could be seen even from the skies, as Major B recounts the moment he saw the direct impact.

The pilot reiterated the task of the air force: to protect and defend the Israeli people and keep Israeli airspace free of threats.

“The fact that we are in the Iranian skies is to defend all civilians and the State of Israel in its entirety," he said. The fact that we are there bombing targets is to stop the Iranian missiles, the Iranian ballistic missiles, the Iranian nuclear threat, all of the proxies in the area, whether its Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis in Yemen. The point is to defend and have a quiet and more peaceful at the end of the day."