City of Umm al-Fahm will shut its schools to prevent visit by Knesset lawmaker

Schools across the northern Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm will be shut down Sunday, the local parents’ committee and the popular committee in the city announced, after Knesset member Tzvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism party said he planned to visit educational institutions there and try to enter them, claiming he wanted to “examine the curriculum.”

“In light of the false and unacceptable accusations directed at our schools, as though they educate our children toward violence, we stress that this visit is a clear and unacceptable provocation against the principals, teachers, students and all residents of Umm al-Fahm," the committees said in a statement. "This is an attempt to exploit our educational institutions for political, personal and electoral propaganda.”

Gallery Schools are being shut down for one day in Umm al-Faham ( Photo: MDA )

The city’s committees emphasized that “entry into schools is not the right of any person or entity without prior coordination, completion of official procedures and receipt of the required approvals from the authorized bodies. We view this as an unacceptable violation of the sanctity and independence of educational institutions. We express our full respect and appreciation for the education system and are proud of the educational mission of our schools. At the same time, we will not allow the schools to be exploited or turned into an arena for provocations, incitement or harm to the dignity of our students and teaching staff.”

The committees called on all parents to respect the decision and abide by it, “for the security and safety of our children, and so that schools remain a safe educational environment, far from political provocations.”

Tzvi Sukkot ( Photo: Knesset Spokesperson, Noam Moskowitz )

Sukkot said in response that the decision to shut schools instead of allowing him in makes the need for his visit even more acute.

“Those who give a lavish welcome to the great terror inciter Raed Salah and shut down all the schools in the city just to prevent oversight and supervision by the chair of the Knesset Education Committee have forgotten who is in charge here," he said.