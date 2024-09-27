IDF strikes Hezbollah central command in Beirut, targeting Nasrallah

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Dahieh district





The IDF said it carried out an airstrike on Friday evening targeting Hezbollah’s central command, located beneath residential buildings in the Dahieh district in southern Beirut.

Some media reports suggested that the Lebanese terrorist group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was the intended target. A source close to the group told Reuters that Nasrallah is alive. Hezbollah sources also told Iran's Tasnim and Sky News Arabia that Nasrallah was taken to safety.

4 View gallery Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Dahieh district ( Photo: Ibrahim AMRO / AFP )

4 View gallery ( Photo: Fadel ITANI / AFP )

“On October 8, Hezbollah, led by Nasrallah, initiated a war and has since escalated the situation," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. "Israel warned them, but they continued their aggression against our citizens and sovereignty. The Air Force continues to strike terror targets to diminish their capabilities.”

Hagari added there are no changes to the Home Front Command’s safety guidelines and any updates will be provided immediately through official channels.

Security sources in Lebanon told Reuters the attack, the most extensive Israeli assault on the southern Beirut Hezbollah stronghold since the war began, targeted an area where top Hezbollah officials are usually based.

4 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Manar reported that at least six buildings were destroyed in the attack. Local reports indicated that around 10 explosions were heard in the Lebanese capital.

The Lebanese National News Agency described the strikes as creating a “belt of fire” from Lebanon's Palestinian Burj Barajneh refugee camp to Haret Hreik. Saudi television channel Al Arabiya reported that dozens were injured in the airstrike.

The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel's attacks on the Iranian-backed terrorist group in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech , as hopes faded for a cease-fire that could head off an all-out regional war. He abruptly left a press briefing he was holding following his speech after learning about the strike.