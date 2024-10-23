IDF targets Beirut's Dahieh after rocket volley to central Israel

Lebanese reports on Wednesday reported significant airstrikes were seen in Beirut’s Dahieh district, considered to be Hezbollah’s stronghold in Lebanon, following the terror group’s targeting of central Israel with four rockets fired at the area earlier.
The strikes come after the IDF’s Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee called on residents of the area to evacuate prior to the military’s actions. Footage from the scene showed massive explosions and smoke plumes.
Following Hezbollah’s firing toward central Israel, Palestinian sources reported late Wednesday one rocket fell in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, resulting in one man receiving minor injuries.
The two sides continue to escalate the conflict in the area amid the war in Gaza. Hezbollah said in an earlier statement, published via its operations room, that it used "precision missiles" and new types of drones for the first time in their clashes against IDF troops.
The terror group said it had been able to push back Israeli troops in clashes in several border villages in southern Lebanon. However, the organization had made several such claims in the past that were proven inaccurate.
Meanwhile, Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath reported that an earlier IDF strike in Beirut was aimed at the offices of Hezbollah-affiliated network Al-Mayadeen. According to a Lebanese source talking to Reuters, the strike destroyed an office used by the pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen broadcaster. Two other security sources confirmed the office had been hit in an IDF strike on a multi-story building.
