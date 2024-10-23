IDF targets Beirut's Dahieh after rocket volley to central Israel

, considered to be Hezbollah’s stronghold in Lebanon, following the terror group’s targeting of central Israel with four rockets fired at the area earlier.

, considered to be Hezbollah’s stronghold in Lebanon, following the terror group’s targeting of central Israel with four rockets fired at the area earlier.

The strikes come after the IDF’s Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee called on residents of the area to evacuate prior to the military’s actions. Footage from the scene showed massive explosions and smoke plumes.

The strikes come after the IDF’s Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee called on residents of the area to evacuate prior to the military’s actions. Footage from the scene showed massive explosions and smoke plumes.

The strikes come after the IDF’s Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee called on residents of the area to evacuate prior to the military’s actions. Footage from the scene showed massive explosions and smoke plumes.

Following Hezbollah’s firing toward central Israel, Palestinian sources reported late Wednesday one rocket fell in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, resulting in one man receiving minor injuries.

Following Hezbollah’s firing toward central Israel, Palestinian sources reported late Wednesday one rocket fell in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, resulting in one man receiving minor injuries.

Following Hezbollah’s firing toward central Israel, Palestinian sources reported late Wednesday one rocket fell in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, resulting in one man receiving minor injuries.

amid the war in Gaza. Hezbollah said in an earlier statement, published via its operations room, that it used "precision missiles" and new types of drones for the first time in their clashes against IDF troops.

amid the war in Gaza. Hezbollah said in an earlier statement, published via its operations room, that it used "precision missiles" and new types of drones for the first time in their clashes against IDF troops.

The terror group said it had been able to push back Israeli troops in clashes in several border villages in southern Lebanon. However, the organization had made several such claims in the past that were proven inaccurate.

The terror group said it had been able to push back Israeli troops in clashes in several border villages in southern Lebanon. However, the organization had made several such claims in the past that were proven inaccurate.

The terror group said it had been able to push back Israeli troops in clashes in several border villages in southern Lebanon. However, the organization had made several such claims in the past that were proven inaccurate.