Hezbollah fires 25 rockets toward Nahariya, man seriously injured

A 50-year-old Israeli man was seriously injured on Wednesday after an interceptor shrapnel hit his head in Nahariya, located in northern Israel. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also reported that 25 rockets were launched toward the city, Golan Heights and Western Galilee regions from Lebanon. Sirens also sounded in Hadera, located further south.
The military added two launches were located targeting Tiberias and Afula and were both intercepted with no injuries reported.
Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who arrived at the scene provided the man with preliminary medical care before evacuating him to the Galilee Medical Center in the city.
"We saw the man lying on the edge of the pier, unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury," Magen David Adom paramedic Nir Dayai recounted. "A passerby had bandaged the injured man with the guidance of the MDA's hotline and managed to stop the significant bleeding from his head."
"He told us that the injury was caused by shrapnel from the latest rocket barrage interception. We transferred him to the MDA intensive care unit while providing him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital. His condition is serious but stable," he added.
