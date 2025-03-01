Free world 'seeking new leader,' after Trump turns back on Ukraine

Most European leaders came out in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the unprecedented confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that included accusations, reprimands and the rolling of eyes, and all in plain sight of the entire world, and his reported subsequent removal from the White House.

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said clearly that the free world needs a new leader.

Zelensky left without signing a deal to allow the U.S. access to his countries untapped minerals including future earnings. In an interview with Fox he later said the administration could be more on Ukraine's side.

“You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out,” Trump angrily told Zelensky in the Oval Office. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s gonna be pretty, but you’ll fight it out. You don’t have the cards. Once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful, and that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest, that’s not a nice thing,” the American president said.

2 View gallery Headline in the UK Daily Telegraph

"It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," the Ukrainian president said on a post on Saturday.

Without specifically calling Trump out by name, Europe's leaders were quick to express their support for Ukraine and its leaders. "No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany, and on Europe," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

2 View gallery UK Daily Mail reports on Trump Zelensky fued

French president Macron agreed. "Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so, we, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others," he said. "We must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they're good to remember at times like these, that's all.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni called for an immediate summit between the United States, European states and allies. "Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favors those who would like to see the decline of our civilization. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles that founded it first and foremost freedom, " Meloni said. "A division would not benefit anyone.

Britain also expressed their continued support for Ukraine and in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country would continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. "This is the struggle of a democratic nation versus an authoritarian regime led by Vladimir Putin, who clearly has imperialistic designs, not just on Ukraine, but throughout that region."