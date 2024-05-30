US court finds Trump guilty on 34 counts of 'hush money' case

Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday when a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. Trump will be sentenced on July 11.
After deliberations over two days, the 12-member jury announced it had found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he faced. Unanimity was required for any verdict.
The verdict plunges the United States into unexplored territory ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, when Trump, the Republican candidate, will try to win the White House back from Democratic President Joe Biden.
Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and was expected to appeal.
He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though others convicted of that crime often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation. Incarceration would not prevent him from campaigning, or taking office if he were to win.
"This was a rigged trial, I'm a very innocent man. This was done by the Biden administration who wanted to hurt a political opponent. This was a rigged decision right from day one," Trump said following the jury's announcement.
Opinion polls show Trump and Biden, 81, locked in a tight race, and Reuters/Ipsos polling has found that a guilty verdict could cost Trump some support from independent and Republican voters.
Late in the day, Justice Juan Merchan, overseeing the case, gathered lawyers for both sides along with Trump at 4:15 p.m. (2015 GMT) to tell them that he planned to dismiss the jury for the day at 4:30. He then left the bench.
About 20 minutes later, he returned to the bench and informed the parties that the jury had sent a note signed by the foreperson at 4:20 p.m. indicating that it had reached a verdict. He said the jury had requested 30 more minutes to fill out the verdict form.
The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business documents after sitting through a five-week trial that featured explicit testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006 while he was married to his current wife Melania. Trump denies ever having sex with Daniels.