One killed in central Israel after Iranian cluster missile; multiple impact sites reported

One person was killed late Saturday in central Israel after a cluster-type missile launched from Iran struck the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, emergency officials said.

Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin confirmed that a victim who had been critically wounded in Ramat Gan was pronounced dead. The injury was likely caused by a direct hit.

Tel Aviv

Ramat Gan ( Video: Dan Hayat )

3 View gallery Ramat Gan scene

3 View gallery Intercepted Iranian cluster missile ( Photo: Amir Cohen/ Reuters )

The fatality occurred in Tel Aviv at a site that had been hit in the past. Senior MDA medic Shai Becher said the victim was struck by shrapnel from the missile.

“We arrived at the scene, and there was a cluster munition that had fallen, a piece of a missile. There is a crater in the road,” Becher said. “There is one person with no signs of life. Paramedics pronounced him dead. At this time, there are no other casualties. There is no structural damage.”

He added that the victim was likely not in a protected space at the time of the strike and had been exposed on the street, suffering a head injury.

In a separate incident in Tel Aviv, another person was wounded, with one of the injured now listed in moderate condition. Sourasky Medical Center said the casualty was among those evacuated following the barrage, while another person was reported lightly wounded.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv ( Photo: Lihi Gordon )

Earlier, Bin reported that the victim had been in critical condition following the strike.

Emergency services said there were at least six impact sites across the Tel Aviv area, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Givatayim, after the barrage, which included a cluster missile.

Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to search the affected areas alongside Home Front Command forces. Authorities later said residents could leave protected spaces.

Initial assessments indicated that some of the impacts in central Israel were caused by interception debris.

Separately, a projectile landed in an open area near Jerusalem, sparking a fire.