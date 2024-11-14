Israel strikes Damascus during Iranian official's visit

Israel attacked a suburb of Damascus on Thursday, the official news agency Sanaa reported, saying the attack was on the Al Mazzeh quarter in the west of the capital adding that there were casualties in the strike on two buildings.

The strike took place during a visit of a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei who is, according to Lebanese media reports, visiting the area on "a special mission."

According to the Syrian opposition outlet Voice of the Capital, the attack targeted an apartment in the area and ambulances were seen rushing to the scene.

The UK based Observatory for Human Rights, another Syrian opposition group, said that at least three people were killed and at least nine were hurt in the attack.

News of the attack came shortly after Israel struck Hezbollah targets near Beirut's international airport, while a plane was on the runway preparing for takeoff.

4 View gallery A plane prepares for takeoff amid Israeli strikes on neighboring Dahieh

Israel said it attacked more than 30 terror targets in Beirut in the past two days including weapons stores and production sites the military said were near or beneath civilian structures and population.

"These strikes were a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities, and the IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area," the military said in a statement.

