Qatar confirms Hamas received US plan to end Gaza war, calls for constructive engagement

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani on Tuesday addressed a U.S. plan to end the Gaza war and free hostages, a proposal Israel has publicly endorsed. He told Al Jazeera the Trump plan has been delivered to Hamas negotiators but still requires further work.

“We transferred Trump’s plan to the Hamas negotiating delegation yesterday, and the discussion with them was general,” Al Thani said. “We hope all will view the plan constructively and seize the opportunity to end the war. Trump’s plan achieves the primary goal of ending the war, but there are issues that require clarification and negotiation. During our meeting yesterday with Hamas, Egypt and Qatar made clear our main objective: stopping the war.”

2 View gallery Mohammed Al Thani ( Photo: REUTERS )

The Qatari leader said Hamas “acted responsibly” in agreeing to review the plan. “Qatar is now focusing on how to end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. We concentrate on ending the war, the hunger, the killing and displacement in Gaza,” he added.

He emphasized that what was presented “yesterday were principles in the plan that must be discussed in detail, and how to implement them.” He said Arab and Islamic states had “done every effort to keep the Palestinians on their land and achieve a two-state solution.”

Al Thani cautioned that the current stage is part of a negotiation that is “not expected to end in perfect language.” He urged building on the current path to make it “efficient and successful,” noting that ending the war is a clear clause in the plan.

Trump warns Hamas: Respond in days or face consequences ( Video: C-SPAN )

Regarding the Palestinian governance of Gaza, he said that issue “is mentioned in the plan, and discussions on it will be held with Washington. It does not pertain to Israel.” He added that the proposal remains in early stages and needs further development. “We are trying to create a way that preserves Palestinian rights. If the plan is accepted, Arab and Islamic states will welcome participating in what supports the Palestinians.”

Al Thani also noted that Egypt and Turkey are participating in discussions with the Palestinians to find the best solutions. He called an apology from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the bare minimum,” while saying “the most important thing is a commitment not to attack us again.” He said Qatar’s primary concern, after defending its own territory, is contributing to the end of the war.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited southern Gaza on Tuesday alongside Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Chief Military Advocate Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer‑Yerushalmi and other senior officers. During the tour, Zamir said, “We will continue to maintain alertness, be ready on defense lines and act offensively to achieve security and victory.”

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (center) with the troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

He convened an operational briefing with commanders and troops, saying the military is operating “in a unique reality, in a historic war and at a significant crossroads. The war continues. The courage of fighters and commanders in all sectors, especially in Gaza, is creating new opportunities and drawing us closer to achieving war objectives.” He stressed that the IDF would provide the political leadership the flexibility to make decisions in conducting the campaign.

“I devote much attention to the October 7 investigations; we must not underestimate the enemy,” he added. “All IDF capabilities are harnessed and working for the fighters on the field. All branches are doing everything to make sure you lack nothing. To achieve our goals - returning the hostages, defeating Hamas and increasing damage to its capabilities - I am very impressed by your activity in Gaza. I have deep respect for you and for the fighters, and we must maintain vigilance and ironclad patience for what comes next.”