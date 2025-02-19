Israel, India accelerate free trade talks

Israel and India are moving toward a historic free trade agreement, with negotiations expected to conclude by the end of the year. The latest push comes as Israel sent its largest-ever business delegation to India, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties.

ISRAEL-INDIA TRADE ( ILTV )

Over 100 Israeli companies—spanning cybersecurity, smart agriculture, renewable energy, and AI—participated in more than 600 business meetings with Indian counterparts. The goal? Expanding Israeli exports, securing investments, and fostering bilateral trade.

India’s commerce and industry minister highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration and announced plans to lead a delegation of Indian executives to Israel next year to advance partnerships in key sectors.

With bilateral trade already reaching $5 billion in 2024, both nations see immense potential for growth. Israel is India’s fourth-largest supplier of military hardware, and cooperation is expanding in water systems, healthcare, and solar energy.

The momentum also aligns with U.S. efforts to establish a new trade corridor linking India, Israel, and Europe. Officials say the free trade agreement will serve as a key pillar in this ambitious economic initiative.