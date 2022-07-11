Netanyahu says will make peace with Saudis if back in power

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that if he returns to power, he will sign a peace deal with Saudi Arabia.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that if he returns to power, he will sign a peace deal with Saudi Arabia.

In a moment of confusion, the former prime minister said he welcomed the visit of president Donald Trump.

"This is an important visit because from here, the president will fly to Saudi Arabia," Netanyahu said.

"A direct flight is an expression of the massive change we have brought to the Middle East. Our policy has truly created a new Mideast," he said.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for his contribution to the four peace agreements we had forged," he said.

