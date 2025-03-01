Israel strengthens ties with Russia in bid to curb Turkish influence in Syria

As tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky escalated to unprecedented levels on Friday, Israel is quietly reassessing its own strategic partnerships.

Ynet has learned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, to Moscow in recent days for a series of security and diplomatic meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation while safeguarding Israel’s strategic interests.

Gofman, who returned from Moscow on Friday, is considered one of Netanyahu’s closest advisors—particularly given the prime minister’s strained relations with outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, whom Netanyahu has threatened to dismiss. Gofman has also been sent on similar secret missions to other locations in recent weeks.

Israel’s stance on Syria is becoming increasingly clear: it prefers Russian influence over Turkey’s expanding foothold and is actively working to curb Ankara’s involvement. One key objective of the Moscow meetings was to urge Russia to pressure Hamas—through intermediaries—to advance negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages. Among those still held captive in Gaza is Maxim Herkin, a dual Israeli-Russian citizen.

Israel is also deeply concerned about hostile actors consolidating power in post-Assad Syria. Netanyahu has already ramped up pressure, publicly demanding the demilitarization of southern Syria. According to Reuters, Israel is urging the U.S. to ensure Syria remains “weak,” including by allowing Russia to maintain its military bases there—effectively countering Turkey’s efforts to forge a security alliance with Syria’s new ruling power.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the jihadist rebel factions that toppled Assad. Their discussions are set to focus on establishing Turkish military bases, training Syria’s reconstituted armed forces, and securing the country’s airspace.

Israel views these developments as a direct threat and is working to thwart them, preferring Russian dominance in Syria over Turkish influence.

During an IDF officers’ graduation ceremony last week, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s military presence in key areas of Lebanon and Syria. “We demand the full demilitarization of southern Syria from forces of the new regime. We will also not tolerate any threats to the Druze population in southern Syria,” he said.

Netanyahu also declared that Israeli forces would remain stationed at Mount Hermon and the buffer zone for an indefinite period to safeguard Israeli communities and deter emerging threats. “We will not allow forces of HTS [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the now-defunct jihadist group led by Sharaa] or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus,” he said.

Within 24 hours of Netanyahu’s remarks, the IDF launched airstrikes on Syrian military positions in Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz later confirmed the strikes, saying: “The Air Force struck forcefully in southern Syria as part of our new policy to demilitarize the region.” He added, “Our message is clear: We will not allow southern Syria to turn into another southern Lebanon. We will not jeopardize our citizens’ security.”

Despite its security coordination with Moscow, Israel harbors no illusions about the Kremlin’s allegiances. Russia maintains a strategic alliance with Iran, including backing Tehran’s civilian nuclear program, and has recently adopted a pro-Hamas stance.

Since October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to condemn Hamas for its attack on Israel, instead blaming Israel’s settlement policies and later accusing Jerusalem of committing “massacres against Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, Israel has refrained from offering full support to Ukraine, despite Ukrainian President Zelensky’s vocal backing of Israel following the Hamas onslaught.