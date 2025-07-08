IDF: Hamas studied troop movements, booby-trapped key points ahead of north Gaza ambush

According to a preliminary IDF investigation, troops from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade were advancing on foot through a combat zone near Israeli tanks and engineering vehicles when a series of four to five explosive devices detonated in close succession. The explosives had likely been planted in the two days leading up to the incident, after Israeli forces launched a renewed ground assault in the area on Saturday night. As rescue teams moved in to evacuate the wounded, they came under heavy fire in what the IDF described as a well-prepared ambush by

Hamas