Voter turnout at 57.7% by 6pm — highest in more than two decades

The Central Election Committee on Tuesday said that voter turnout reached 57.7% as of 6pm with 3,919,367 eligible voters having already cast their ballot, the highest such figure since 1999.

In the previous election, voter turnout stood at 51.5% by this time.

In its 4pm update, the CEC reported that 3,224,250 eligible voters, or 47.5%, have already voted, also the highest such figure in more than two decades and 5% higher since the last time Israelis went to the polls.

In its 2pm update, the CEC reported that 2,638,581 people, or 38.9% of all voters.

"This is a pleasing statistic," Orly Ades, chair of the committee said. "We hope this trend will continue throughout the day."

According to the IDF, 44% of active service members have already voted, more than in previous elections.

President Issac Herzog, who visited the committee, said voter participation indicates the faith Israelis have in the electoral process. "This is a respectful and proper and worthy democratic process," he said.

Committee members voiced concerns over potential voter fraud at accessible polling places after some parties, including Likud, hinted that voters could take advantage of those stations if they are unable to vote near their registered address. Haredi yeshiva and university students are another group that is prone to misuse of accessible polling places.

As political leaders cast their ballots in Israel's fifth election in under four years, they all call on Israelis to come out to the polls despite growing voter fatigue and express their hopes that the political stalemate will end with a decisive result.

Herzog and his wife Michal cast their ballots in Jerusalem. "My wife and I exercised our democratic right to vote. It is a privilege to participate in the process of a free election," Herzog said.

"I want to stress the fact that there is no doubt that every vote counts, and therefore, call on all citizens of Israel to come out and vote," Herzog said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited his father's grave before heading to the poll with his wife Lihi, near his home in Tel Aviv.

"Go out and vote for the future of our children, and the future of our country," Lapid said. "Vote well, and best of luck to all of us."

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara voted in Jerusalem. Netanyahu is vying for a return to the premiership despite being on trial for corruption.

"We don't want a government supported by terrorists," he told reporters as he walked out of the polling station.

He also said he was concerned ahead of the results, as he urges his supporters to vote.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz said Election Day was a celebration of democracy when he arrived at his polling station.

"We are tired of the incitement and polarization," Gantz said. "These elections are about ending that and bringing back unity."

On the West Bank, Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich cast his vote at his settlement's polling station.

"This has been a difficult year with a leftist and Muslim Brotherhood government," he said. "So the right must all come out and vote and ensure there is a right-wing government tomorrow. I call on all voters to vote for parties that have a clear path to cross the electoral threshold," he said, referring to Jewish Home Party, which is still teetering in polling just below the required minimum.

Jewish Home Ayelet Shaked said her latest information indicates that without her party in the next Knesset – the right will not be able to form a government.

"Israelis must all vote," she said. A sixth election cycle will be a disaster."

In the ultra-Orthodox parties, which have been challenged in this round of elections by far-right firebrand Itamar Ben Gvir who has been gaining popularity among Haredi youth, spiritual leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein cast his vote in Bnei Brak in front of the media, a move designed to motivate voters.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri visited the grave of the party's iconic founder and spiritual leader Rabbi Ovadia Yossef before he went to vote.

"Get up and go vote," he called on his constituents. "If everyone does as I have done, we will not have to go to the polls again for a sixth cycle."

Leader of the Islamist Ra'am party, Mansour Abbas, voted as well. He changed the political landscape when he joined the outgoing coalition and stated he hoped to do so again.

As voter turnout was expected to remain low in the Arab sector, Abbas called on Arab citizens to vote.