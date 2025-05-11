Talks between Iranian and U.S. negotiators to resolve disputes over Tehran's nuclear programme ended in Oman on Sunday with further negotiations planned, officials said, as Tehran insisted in public on continuing uranium enrichment.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the latest round of "indirect talks was difficult but useful to better understand each other's positions." In a post on the X platform, he said that the time and venue of the next round of negotiations would be announced by Muscat.

A senior official from President Donald Trump's administration said Sunday's "direct and indirect" discussions had lasted more than three hours. "We are encouraged by today's outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future," the official said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff held the fourth round of talks in Muscat through Omani mediators, despite Washington taking a tough stance in public that Iranian officials said would not help the negotiations.

At the heart of the disagreement is whether any new deal would merely limit Iran’s nuclear program or require the complete dismantling of its uranium enrichment capabilities.

Shortly before the talks resumed, Iranian officials threatened to walk away from the negotiations. A member of Iran’s delegation told Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al-Mayadeen that “Iran is prepared to reassure all parties that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but if the other side deviates from the agreed framework, we will not continue negotiations.”

Iranian sources also told Qatar-based Al-Araby TV that the U.S. has hardened its position on uranium enrichment, casting a shadow over the new round of talks. They pointed specifically to comments by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who reiterated Washington’s “red line” that Iran must dismantle all enrichment facilities to eliminate any pathway to nuclear weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is expected to hold a brief, indirect meeting with Witkoff during the Oman talks, criticized the U.S. stance as inconsistent. While Witkoff last month signaled that the U.S. might tolerate enrichment at low levels (up to 3.67%), he later reversed course, insisting on total dismantlement. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that Washington may allow Iran to import low-enriched uranium under international supervision for civilian energy use—but not enrich domestically.

“Iran’s position is clear,” Araghchi said Sunday morning before arriving in Muscat. “Our nuclear program is legal, peaceful and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Uranium enrichment is a hard-won national achievement and is not up for negotiation. We are open to greater transparency and hope the other side acts rationally.”

Despite repeated denials by Iran, Western intelligence agencies have long accused Tehran of concealing military dimensions of its nuclear program. Iran continues to assert—falsely—that it has pursued nuclear technology solely for civilian energy purposes, and has consistently refused to relinquish its self-declared “nuclear rights,” including domestic enrichment.

That stance was a core issue in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which allowed Iran to operate thousands of centrifuges and enrich uranium to 3.67%, far below the 90% weapons-grade level. The agreement was abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called it "the worst deal in history." Trump reinstated sweeping U.S. sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

The current talks are reportedly based on a framework similar to the 2015 agreement, though Iran’s nuclear program has advanced significantly since the U.S. withdrawal. Iran has openly violated its commitments, enriching uranium to 60% and accumulating stockpiles that experts believe could allow it to reach weapons-grade enrichment (90%) within days, if it so chooses. Developing a functional nuclear warhead would take longer, but analysts warn Iran could quickly produce a crude device.

Trump has reportedly given negotiators a two-month deadline. Should the talks fail, he has repeatedly warned that military action—potentially led by the U.S. and Israel—remains on the table.