Lebanon President optimistic maritime border deal, days away

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday he believed a resolution to the Israel-Lebanon maritime border dispute was possible within days.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"There has been great progress made in the indirect talks," he said.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Lebanese President Michel Aoun ( Photo: Olivier Fitoussi, AFP, DALATI AND NOHRA )

"There has been great progress made in the indirect talks," he said.

Israel rejected Lebanon's new amendments to the draft of the agreement last week.

The Qatar owned al Arabiya television channel said preparations were already underway fo an announcement on the signing of an agreement that might take place on October 20.

"The many of the outstanding disagreements have been resolved and we are hopeful that the final map of the maritime border will be completed in the coming days," Aoun said.

"The result of the agreement will be that Lebanon will begin its search for natural gas in Lebanese territory, which will bolster the country's economic recovery," he said.

Earlier Sunday, the Biden administration continued to turn the screws on Beirut to waive the new demands and comments to the draft agreement on the maritime border and accept it as it is.

Washington realizes that the chances Prime Minister Yair Lapid would meet the new demands ahead of the Nov. 1 general election were slim, and tried to disabuse Lebanon of the idea.

3 View gallery U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein ( Photo: AFP / DALATI AND NOHRA )

Hochstein, along with national security official Brett McGurk, conducted a series of phone calls with senior Lebanese officials over the weekend and urged them to accept the original draft.

Assuming these efforts bear fruit, officials in Jerusalem believe sealing the agreement before the elections would still be possible. However, sources in Lapid's office say the required bureaucratic process probably cannot be completed before the elections.

According to an outline laid out by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, the agreement would have to go up for approval in a government forum, and then be presented to the Knesset for comments for two weeks. She also presented an alternative option to bring the agreement to an immediate Knesset vote.

3 View gallery Karish gas rig ( Photo: AFP/Energean )

Meanwhile, energy company Energean, which holds the license to Israel's Karish offshore gas field, said Sunday that it began testing the flow of gas from the shore into the gas rig through underwater pipelines.

The company has begun testing following the Energy Ministry's approval to connect the gas platform to Israel's local natural gas systems.

Energean said this was crucial to ensuring the gas platform can become fully operational.



