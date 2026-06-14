Huckabee secretly visits ancient Shiloh: ‘They tried to break the Jews, and God is putting them back together’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee secretly visited ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region on Friday in a show of solidarity, ynet learned Sunday.

The visit, which was kept under wraps, took place amid heightened security tensions with Iran and intensified strikes in Dahieh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Lebanon.

1 View gallery US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

Ancient Shiloh, located in Binyamin, is one of Israel’s major archaeological sites. It is identified as the spiritual and political center of the Israelites during the period of the Judges, where the Tabernacle stood for 369 years before the construction of the Temple in Jerusalem. Excavations at the site over the years have uncovered remains of ancient walls, biblical-era structures and rich ritual findings.

During the tour, held alongside the site’s fourth wine festival, Huckabee descended into the excavation area facing the presumed location of the Tabernacle and took part in uncovering artifacts in the soil.

The visit came days after three ancient jars, thousands of years old, were uncovered at the site. Referring to the discovery, Huckabee called it “a reminder of history.”

“There have been so many attempts over centuries to break Israel and the Jewish people, but God will put it back together, and he is already doing it before our eyes,” Huckabee said.

The ambassador’s visit is seen as carrying significant diplomatic and public diplomacy weight. His arrival at the site in the midst of the security tensions with Iran was viewed as an expression of the stable bond between the United States and Israel, as well as an act of solidarity with the Shiloh community.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz, who accompanied Huckabee during the visit, thanked the ambassador for coming “in the midst of these complex and sensitive days.”