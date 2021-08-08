Premature to talk of new Israeli lockdown, health minister says

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Sunday it was premature to discuss a fourth nationwide lockdown, days after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that a closure would be inevitable if more people did not get vaccinated against the latest surge of the coronavirus.

Speaking during a visit to a rapid coronavirus testing site in Jerusalem, Horowitz said the government would do everything possible to avoid a lockdown, which he said must be a last resort in the battle against COVID-19.

3 צפייה בגלריה Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz undergoes the newly approved rapid COVID test in Jerusalem on Sunday ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Horowitz was tested at a site run by the Magen David Adom rescue service, where the recently approved rapid test was first introduced.

"Imposing a lockdown will have enormous economic, social and health repercussions and is the last resort," the minister said.

"I do not accept the premise that there must be a decision to impose such an extreme measure immediately," he said.

"We have the means to avoid the need for lockdowns and that requires the public's cooperation, in addition to measures decided upon by the government," Horowitz said, referring to the new regulations that went into effect Sunday .

"We obviously cannot have a police officer monitoring each and every Israeli, so I call on everyone to adhere to the regulations, take advantage of testing – including these quick tests - and take the necessary precautions including the use of masks," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה Police forces enforcing coronavirus quarantines in the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Wednesday ( Photo: Lihi Krupnik )

The newly approved quick tests have a 90% accuracy and are valid for 24 hours, according to the minister.

"This will enable us to live with the coronavirus and to know quickly if we must quarantine. It will allow people who have not been vaccinated, among them children under the age of 12, to attend cultural, sporting or other events," he said.

Horowitz also urged anyone eligible for vaccines who has not yet been vaccinated to do so, including the over 60 population that can receive their third jab.

"This is our most effective measure we have to prevent lockdown," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה An elderly man receiving his third coronavirus shot in Jerusalem last week ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg )

The Health Ministry on Sunday said 2,886 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday after 76,203 tests were conducted.

After 50 patients saw a deterioration in their condition on Saturday, the number of seriously ill people being treated in hospitals rose to 348, with 52 on ventilators.

The ministry also said that over 400,000 elderly Israelis have already been given their third vaccine out of the approximately 900,000 people eligible to receive it.

"We all understand the virus will not disappear anytime soon, here or anywhere else in the world," Horowitz said.