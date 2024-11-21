Three Palestinians indicted for Hamas plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir and his son

Three Palestinian residents of the West Bank city of Hebron have been indicted for forming a terror cell to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his eldest son Shuvael, Israeli police announced Thursday.

Following a joint investigation by the police and Shin Bet, authorities said they gathered evidence implicating the suspects in the plot. The indictment, submitted to a military court this week, alleges that in June 2024, the primary suspect, Ismail Ibrahim Awadi, sought to establish a cell to acquire weapons and manufacture explosives targeting security forces and senior officials.

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar (center) at a terror scene

Awadi reportedly approached Hamas and Hezbollah for funding and training to carry out attacks against Israelis, including prominent figures. According to the indictment, Awadi conducted surveillance on Ben-Gvir and his son, monitoring their travel routes, vehicles and security arrangements. One scenario considered was attacking Ben-Gvir upon his arrival at a terror scene, a routine part of his ministerial duties.

The suspects were apprehended earlier this year, and the arresting investigators received commendation from Judea and Samaria District Commander Moshe Pinchi. "This case exemplifies the extensive efforts of Israel’s enemies to conduct terror operations, targeting a senior minister, his son, security forces and other officials. Arresting and indicting this terror cell represents a significant achievement in the fight against terror and efforts to protect public safety," said Pinchi.

2 View gallery Investigators commended for foiling plot against Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Israel Police )

Minister Ben-Gvir expressed gratitude to law enforcement and Shin Bet for foiling the plot. "I thank the police and Shin Bet for arresting and indicting the terror cell that sought to assassinate me and my son. Thanks to their hard work, and by the grace of God, the enemy’s plan was thwarted," he said.

"I will continue to push for harsher prison conditions for terrorists, enforce sovereignty and governance in Israel, distribute arms, demolish illegal homes and achieve decisive victory over our enemies. No terrorist will deter me."

