Greece to lift quarantine rule for more travelers from next week

Greece plans to lift quarantine restrictions from next week for travelers from the European Union and five other countries who have been vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
Last month, the country lifted a one-week quarantine rule for Israeli travellers who have been inoculated and test negative.
"We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14," a senior tourism ministry official said on condition of anonymity.