Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Jordan-Syria border, GFZ says

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Jordan-Syria border on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), it said.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Jordan-Syria border on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), it said.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Jordan-Syria border on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), it said.

Syria's National Earthquake Centre said the tremor was felt by residents of Salamiyah city in western Syria, near where a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck late on Monday, causing panic and dozens of injuries but no casualties.

Syria's National Earthquake Centre said the tremor was felt by residents of Salamiyah city in western Syria, near where a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck late on Monday, causing panic and dozens of injuries but no casualties.

Syria's National Earthquake Centre said the tremor was felt by residents of Salamiyah city in western Syria, near where a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck late on Monday, causing panic and dozens of injuries but no casualties.

"It is a very scary feeling," said Miri who lives on the 9th floor of a Ramat Gan apartment block. "I always feel the earthquakes here, she said. "I was sitting in my chair and it suddenly began to shake. nothing was harmed and it thankfully took a short time."

"It is a very scary feeling," said Miri who lives on the 9th floor of a Ramat Gan apartment block. "I always feel the earthquakes here, she said. "I was sitting in my chair and it suddenly began to shake. nothing was harmed and it thankfully took a short time."

"It is a very scary feeling," said Miri who lives on the 9th floor of a Ramat Gan apartment block. "I always feel the earthquakes here, she said. "I was sitting in my chair and it suddenly began to shake. nothing was harmed and it thankfully took a short time."