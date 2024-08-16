Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Jordan-Syria border, GFZ says

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Jordan-Syria border on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), it said.
Syria's National Earthquake Centre said the tremor was felt by residents of Salamiyah city in western Syria, near where a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck late on Monday, causing panic and dozens of injuries but no casualties.
The earthquake, felt by residents across Syria and Lebanon was also felt in Israel where people said furniture and light fixtures shook.
"It is a very scary feeling," said Miri who lives on the 9th floor of a Ramat Gan apartment block. "I always feel the earthquakes here, she said. "I was sitting in my chair and it suddenly began to shake. nothing was harmed and it thankfully took a short time."
Oren who lives in Hod Hasharon said his entire apartment was shaking. "I live on a high floor," he said. "To make sure I was feeling a quake, I looked at my hanging lamps and saw they were moving. I understood what was going on but as long as nothing fell on my head, I was fine. My dog felt something was wrong, though," he said.