'Over 2,000 killers are still out there': Arab Israelis plead for action as homicide rate skyrockets

The wave of violence in Israel’s Arab community continues to claim lives, with the number of people killed rising to 51 since the beginning of the year—less than four months in. So far, only three of the cases have been solved.

On Sunday morning, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in the town of Yafia, near Nazareth. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and attempted to treat him but had to pronounce him dead. Police said the killing was criminally motivated, launched an investigation and began searching for suspects.

5 View gallery Police forces at the murder scene in Yafia

On Friday night, Adam Halaila, a man in his early 20s, was shot dead in Dir Hanna, northern Israel, in front of women and children. His cousin, Hassan, was also shot at point-blank range while sitting in his car and remains in critical condition.

Halaila was ambushed by a masked gunman while entering a local grocery store, witnesses said. "It was horrifying. When the shooting started, I dropped to the ground, fearing for my life," local resident Amal Arabi told Ynet. "It’s a miracle we survived."

Footage of the deadly shooting in Dir Hanna

5 View gallery Adam Halaila and his cousin Hassan

Arabi said the killing was part of an ongoing pattern of unchecked violence. "If you do the math, nearly 550 people have been murdered in Arab communities in recent years. Each attack involves at least two or three perpetrators. That means over 2,000 killers are still out there, murdering without consequences. Instead of eliminating crime, the police are just managing it."

A local woman, who was at the scene with her two children, described running for cover. "We saw what was happening and ran. My kids were crying in fear. We hid inside a shop until the gunmen left," she said. "These criminals don’t care about anyone. Even if my child had been killed, it wouldn’t have mattered to them."

5 View gallery Mahmoud Jabarin

Two days earlier, 32-year-old Mahmoud Jabarin of Umm al-Fahm was shot dead while preparing falafel ahead of Ramadan’s evening fast-breaking meal. His father, Jasub, witnessed the killing.

"Every Ramadan, I set up a table and sell falafel. My son was helping me when a masked man arrived and shot him nine times," he told Ynet. "He was murdered in front of me, in front of everyone. That night, we were supposed to hold a reconciliation meeting to resolve a dispute, but just hours before, my son was killed. My heart is shattered. He was engaged and set to be married in six months."

5 View gallery Khaled Ghanem

Last week, another victim, Khaled Ghanem from Zemer, was murdered. His father, Jamal, condemned the cycle of revenge killings. "I lost my dear son, who was a good man," he told Ynet. "But I forgive, and I do not want revenge. I lost one person, and I do not want to lose more. Anyone who commits violence in our name—we are not responsible for them."

Ghanem warned that the violence has become routine. "At this rate, every family will lose a son or daughter because no one is stopping this epidemic that is stealing our children from us," he said. "In the past, if a business was shot at, the whole town would rise up. Today, innocent people are being killed, and there’s no response. It has become normal."

5 View gallery Jamal Ghanem

Police Commissioner Dani Levi vowed Tuesday to intensify efforts to crack down on organized crime in the country’s Arab sector, declaring that law enforcement will aggressively target criminals and their financial assets.

"When I took office, I called on criminals to change their ways. Some thought it was a joke. They didn’t realize I’m a dyed-in-the-wool police officer—I don’t joke," he said at a Ramadan gathering of northern industrial leaders in Nazareth.

Referring to a recent police operation against the notorious Abu Latif crime family, Levi said: "We told them to change their ways. They didn’t, so we arrested them all and seized their equipment, their cars and every shekel they took from the state. We will take it all back."