Rivlin to Australian PM: No one evades justice in Israel

President Reuven Rivlin tells Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Israel will not allow anyone to evade justice, a day after a Jerusalem court finds former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer mentally fit to stand trial for allegedly sexually abusing her students.

