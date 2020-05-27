Rivlin to Australian PM: No one evades justice in Israel

President Reuven Rivlin tells Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Israel will not allow anyone to evade justice, a day after a Jerusalem court finds former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer mentally fit to stand trial for allegedly sexually abusing her students.
"The State of Israel will not allow anyone to use its institutions to evade justice," Rivlin tells Morrison, according to his office.
The Australian prime minister said the court decision was met with a sense of relief in Australia, particularly by the Jewish community.