Hillary Clinton denies knowledge of Epstein crimes in closed-door House testimony

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton testified Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee, saying she had "no idea" of the crimes committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein or his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton’s closed-door testimony in Chappaqua, New York, where she and former president Bill Clinton reside, came a day before her husband is scheduled to appear. The couple had sought to avoid in-person testimony and instead offered to submit sworn affidavits, but agreed to appear after Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, a Republican, threatened to pursue contempt of Congress charges.

At the outset of her testimony, Clinton’s team released her opening statement online. “The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said. “I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that.”

Clinton acknowledged that she had interactions with Maxwell at conferences hosted by the Clinton Foundation. Maxwell also attended the 2010 wedding of the Clintons’ daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Clinton criticized the Oversight Committee, arguing it should be examining how authorities handled investigations into Epstein’s conduct rather than summoning her. She called the proceedings "partisan political theater," suggesting the inquiry was aimed at protecting one political party and one public figure rather than seeking justice for victims and survivors. She implied the process was intended to shield President Donald Trump, who has also faced scrutiny over past ties to Epstein.

Clinton said that a committee genuinely committed to combating human trafficking would focus on identifying concrete reforms to address the systemic failures that allowed Epstein to avoid accountability in 2008 after pleading guilty in Florida to a state charge of soliciting a minor. She called for full disclosure of documents, with redactions used only to protect victims and survivors, not “powerful men and political allies.”

Clinton also referenced reports that the Justice Department had withheld certain FBI investigations in which a survivor accused Trump of serious wrongdoing, and said that if the committee were serious about uncovering the truth, it would question “our current president” directly under oath about his appearance in the Epstein files.

Bill Clinton’s testimony Friday will mark the first time a former U.S. president has been compelled to testify before Congress. Republicans have for months sought to question the Clintons as part of a broader political battle over which party — and which senior officials — may bear reputational or legal consequences from revelations surrounding Epstein and his associates.

Tensions surrounding the proceedings were underscored when Hillary Clinton’s testimony was briefly halted after an image of her during the session was leaked online. The photo was shared by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who sent it to conservative YouTube host Benny Johnson. Testimony later resumed.

Although Bill Clinton has not been accused of any crime or formally identified as a suspect, his past association with Epstein has drawn scrutiny, including among some Democrats. It is publicly known that Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane several times in the early 2000s after leaving office. Comer has also alleged that Epstein visited the White House 17 times during Clinton’s presidency, a claim Clinton has denied. He has expressed regret for his association with Epstein.

While many view the Clintons’ subpoenas as an attempt by Republican committee members to embarrass Democrats, several Democratic members of the Oversight Committee supported compelling their testimony and the threat of contempt charges if they refused to appear. Party leaders have emphasized transparency over loyalty to former party figures, and some Democrats on the committee have said they have no personal relationship with the Clintons.

Last Thursday, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the committee, called on Trump to testify as well, arguing that Bill Clinton’s appearance sets a precedent that should apply to the sitting president. Comer has said the committee cannot compel testimony from a sitting president.

Trump had close ties with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s before a falling-out. In 2008, after the two were no longer in contact, Epstein was convicted in Florida of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Comer has said evidence gathered by the committee does not implicate Trump.

During his most recent presidential campaign, Trump amplified theories about Democratic ties to Epstein and pledged to release related documents if elected. Last year, amid concerns that the files might also prove politically damaging to him, he sought to downplay the issue. Following public and political pressure, including from Republicans, he ultimately authorized the release of extensive materials gathered in the Epstein investigation.