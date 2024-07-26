Hamas rejects Israel changes to cease-fire proposal, report

Hamas rejected Israel's latest changes to the proposed hostage release deal according to a report on Reuters citing a Western official and a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources. "the Israelis want a vetting mechanism for civilian populations returning to the north of Gaza," a source told the agency on Friday.
The government's concern is that armed terrorists would infiltrate into the area disguised as civilians once the population is allowed back when the cease-fire takes hold.
According to the Egyptian official, Israel's demand to hold on to the Philadelphi Corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt is another obstacle on the road to a deal. Cairo rejected the demand and said it was not part of the original proposal put forth by U.S. President Joe Biden last month.
The proposal was completed before Israel took hold of the strategic strip of land through which the IDF believes Hamas has been smuggling weapons and material for its armament production.
Security officials criticized the prime minister for his public statements that preventing the return of Gazans to the northern areas and continued control of the Philadelphi corridor, are matters of principle in the Israeli position. "Netanyahu's principles will harm the chances for a hostage release deal," they said.
Speaking from the White House on Thursday, National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said a deal was closer than ever but added that gaps remain. "Both sides have to make compromises," Kirby said.
Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters," Harris told reporters after her meeting with Netanyahu. She said she raised her serious concerns about the scale of human suffering in Gaza. "I made clear my serious concern about the dire humanitarian situation there," she said. "I will not be silent."
Harris said that it was important to outline what a comprehensive cease-fire deal would entail. "The first phase of the deal would bring about a full ceasefire, including a withdrawal of the Israeli military from population centers in Gaza. In the second phase, the Israeli military would withdraw from Gaza entirely. And it will lead to a permanent end to the hostilities. It is time for this war to end," she said.