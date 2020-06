Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it intercepted ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in an attack that began the previous night.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it intercepted ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in an attack that began the previous night.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it intercepted ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in an attack that began the previous night.

The kingdom has fought a yearslong war against the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital in September 2014.

The kingdom has fought a yearslong war against the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital in September 2014.

The kingdom has fought a yearslong war against the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital in September 2014.