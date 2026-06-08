ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended over sexual harassment allegations

has been suspended pending a vote by member states on his fate, the court's governing body said on Monday following a probe into accusations of sexual harassment made against him.

has been suspended pending a vote by member states on his fate, the court's governing body said on Monday following a probe into accusations of sexual harassment made against him.

A diplomatic source briefed on the decision said the court's governing body's executive bureau has ruled Khan had committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that Khan had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.

A diplomatic source briefed on the decision said the court's governing body's executive bureau has ruled Khan had committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that Khan had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.

A diplomatic source briefed on the decision said the court's governing body's executive bureau has ruled Khan had committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that Khan had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.