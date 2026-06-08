ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended over sexual harassment allegations

A diplomatic source briefed on the decision says the court's governing body's executive bureau has ruled Khan had committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations

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The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended pending a vote by member states on his fate, the court's governing body said on Monday following a probe into accusations of sexual harassment made against him.
A diplomatic source briefed on the decision said the court's governing body's executive bureau has ruled Khan had committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that Khan had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.
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קארים חאן, התובע הראשי של בית הדין הבינלאומי הפלילי בהאגקארים חאן, התובע הראשי של בית הדין הבינלאומי הפלילי בהאג
(Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw, Reuters)
Khan has always denied the charges. The ICC's governing body will send its conclusion on to all 125 ICC member states, who are expected to put Khan's possible removal from office to a vote at a later date.
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