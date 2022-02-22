Israel accuses Iran of providing Venezuela with munitions for drones

Israel accused Iran of planning to arm Venezuelan drones with precision-guided munitions on Tuesday.

These munitions appear to be aimed at raising American alarm, as world powers try to conclude a new nuclear deal with Iran.

2 צפייה בגלריה Members of 2015 Iran nuclear deal attending a meeting at the Grand Hotel of Vienna as they try to restore the pact, April 17, 2021 ( Photo: AFP )

Venezuela said in 2012 that Iran was helping it build drones for self-defense. The two countries, both OPEC members and long at loggerheads with Washington, also cooperate on oil exports.

While briefing U.S. Jewish leaders in Jerusalem, Defense Minister Benny Gantz showed photographs of what he described as an Iranian Mohajer UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Venezuela.

"Our assessments show that Iranian PGMs (precision-guided munitions) are being delivered for these UAVs and other similar models," Gantz said.

"I can tell you that in my meetings with partners from around the world, including African and Latin American partners, I heard extreme concern about Iranian support for terrorism."

2 צפייה בגלריה Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Munich Security Conference )

Iran denies supplying military drones to any of its allies and has denied seeking nuclear arms or supporting terrorism. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on Gantz's remarks.

Israel supported the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and, with Washington now taking part in negotiations to revive the pact, has urged caution.