British far-right activist sparks outrage with visit to Israel amid ongoing trial

Controversial British activist Tommy Robinson arrived in Israel at the invitation of Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who has organized meetings and public events for him.

Robinson is a prominent and polarizing figure in British politics. As the founder of the English Defenese League, he rose to national prominence by organizing street protests against Islamic extremism. Though he has never held public office, his activism has influenced British debates on immigration, national identity, and free speech—making him a symbol for the country’s populist right.

He is currently on trial in London for refusing to hand over his phone password to police under counterterrorism powers. A judge delayed the verdict to allow him to visit Israel.

TOMMY ROBINSON IN ISRAEL ( ILTV )

The invitation has sparked angry reactions from British Jewish leaders. The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council issued a joint statement calling Robinson “a thug who represents the very worst of Britain.” They said his invitation undermines those working to tackle Islamist extremism and promote community cohesion.