IDF intercepts drone launched from Yemen; fire breaks out in Jordan from falling pieces

The IDF reported Friday that the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) approaching Israeli airspace from the east. According to the IDF, sirens were not activated in accordance with protocol.
The Jordanian military issued an official statement confirming that an unidentified drone entered Jordanian airspace and crashed in the Ma'an region, sparking fires from the resulting pieces. No casualties were reported. Jordan's armed forces added that civil defense and military teams extinguished the blaze and launched an investigation.
“The army urges civilians to stay away from the site and report any suspicious objects so that field teams can address them. Information should be obtained from official sources,” the Jordanian military stated.
Jordan’s state-owned Al-Mamlaka TV quoted a security source who said that authorities responded swiftly and managed to control the fire. A team from the Royal Engineering Corps is inspecting the site and investigating the incident.
Later, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the drone launch, stating that they had targeted “two Israeli military sites in the Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area using two drones of the 'Yafa' type.”
This incident marks the third time within a week that the IDF has intercepted drones launched by the Houthis, Iran’s proxy group in Yemen before they entered Israeli territory. On Monday, the Air Force intercepted a UAV—the second such interception since the previous Friday.
Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported American airstrikes in the Yemeni provinces of Hodeidah and Marib. According to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, one of the strikes targeted a house in northern Marib province where Houthi operatives were reportedly present.