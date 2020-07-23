Israei scientists to travel to India to test advanced technologies to detect coronavirus within minutes

Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDRD) has developing equipment that will enable coronavirus test that could yield results within minutes.

The equipment is to be tested in India on thousands of volunteers after an agreement was reached by the two countries.

The equipment is compatible with four Israeli developed technologies including analysis of sound waves, breathalyzers based on teraherz waves, isothermic identification and checking polyamino acids.

If trials are successful, scientists hope they will help both India and Israel to break chains of contagion of COVID-19 in the fight against the pandemic.