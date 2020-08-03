Shasha-Biton: 'According to the infection situation, the culture world should have opened up two days ago'

The head of the Knesset's coronavirus Committee, Yifat Shasha-Biton, responded to the Associate Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, who said that Israel's cultural venues would open as soon as the infection rate across the country drops.
"According to the infection situation, the culture world should have opened up two days ago," said Shasha-Biton. "It is important to know what the goal is for the opening of Israel's cultural world. It is inconceivable that everything opens and only the country's culture is left behind. "