'I thought I'd been kidnapped': Israeli girl found in Palestinian village after car stolen with her inside

An Israeli Arab family visiting the West Bank village of Nabi Ilyas for shopping Monday afternoon found itself at the center of a dramatic security incident after Palestinians stole the family’s car and drove away with a young girl still inside.

Large numbers of troops rushed to the area amid fears that the incident was an abduction, and roadblocks were set up across the region.

The father and daughter

About 20 minutes later, the girl was found inside Nabi Ilyas after the car thieves stopped, ordered her out of the vehicle and continued driving.

The troops who located her, together with police officers, returned her to her mother unharmed.

The thieves are believed to have escaped into the nearby village of Azzun.

The girl, who was in shock and initially struggled to speak, told ynet: “I was very scared and did not know what he wanted. I thought I had been kidnapped. I calmed down after I saw my father. Thank God I am with my family again.”

Her father said the frightening incident occurred as the family was returning from a vacation and stopped at a dry-cleaning business owned by a friend.

“We had been on vacation for three days in the Dead Sea area, Jericho, Ramallah and Nablus,” he said. “On the way home, we entered the village to wash the car, pick up my clothes and leave some more clothes there. I usually go there twice a week.

“My wife and the girls were at a nearby restaurant. I took my daughter and drove there.”

He said he had stepped away from the vehicle for only a few seconds and did not believe there was any need to lock it.

“The owner is a good friend,” he said. “He saw me and brought me the clothes. I got out of the car and was only a few meters away.

“I turned my back, and suddenly the car started moving. I began shouting and running.”

A man standing nearby realized the vehicle was being stolen and offered to help.

“He told me, ‘Get in quickly,’” the father said. “He was Jewish. I told him we should chase the car and perhaps catch it.

“We drove after him and found my daughter farther up the road. The thief had let her out of the car.”

The father said they returned with the girl after realizing they would not be able to catch the fleeing vehicle.