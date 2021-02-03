Cabinet meeting postponed, Gantz to Netanyahu: playing with human lives

The cabinet meeting on extending or ending the closure, which was supposed to convene during Wednesday, was postponed until Thursday.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz was furious at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the delay.
"Netanyahu, you are playing with human lives." said Gantz. "Without shame, without compassion and without a drop of consideration - Netanyahu postponed the cabinet meeting we scheduled. I will not let Netanyahu off easy, tomorrow I will make sure that a government meeting will take place."