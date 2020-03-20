Channels
Governement approves restrictions on movement to fight virus

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 03.20.20 , 08:47
The government approved on Friday a series of emergency regulations limiting civilian's freedom of movement to stymie with the outbreak of the coronavirus.
As part of the regulations, activities in the public space were reduced and restricted, and restrictions were placed on trading, recreation and leisure activities for a period of seven days.
The Ministry of Health will issue detailed guidelines for businesses and markets.
Demonstrations would still be allowed, provided that the Ministry of Health regulations and guidelines would be upheld.