Hamas elite commander surrenders in tunnel: 'We decided not to fight and waited for the IDF'

The Shin Bet security agency released on Thursday footage from the interrogation of a Hamas terrorist who was arrested along with two other terrorists in a tunnel in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to the Shin Bet, the interrogated terrorist, who is reportedly a commander in the terror organization's elite Nukhba unit, revealed that he and the other two terrorists chose not to fight and surrender to the IDF soldiers who entered the tunnel.
The Shin Bet said that the tunnel commander and the other terrorists were apprehended deep inside Khan Younis by Shin Bet operatives and IDF soldiers while hiding behind a reinforced door, armed with anti-tank missiles and explosives. "We will continue to act and strike at Hamas terrorists from above and below ground," the Shin Bet said.
The captured terrorist, Muhammad Nasr Suleiman Abu Nimr, reportedly testified that he joined Hamas's military wing in 2009. He testified that they were armed with anti-tank missiles, explosives and demolition materials in the tunnel, but when asked if they opened fire at IDF forces, he denied it. "We decided that we did not want to fight, and the moment the army came, we surrendered," he said.
"We sat in the room, we left all the weapons outside the room, and the army came and took all the weapons from outside. We sat and waited. When the army arrived, we raised our hands and surrendered."
When asked by the interrogator what his recommendation would be for other terrorists in tunnels, he replied, "I recommend everyone surrender, if not they will die."