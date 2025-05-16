What’s motivating terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria?
According to Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, several factors are at play: Hamas, the widespread availability of weapons—“really available in every house” in the territory—and the fact that the Palestinian Authority has its own “terrorists” who are part of the fight against Israel.
“Why hasn’t the Palestinian Authority stepped up as it should have done?” Hirsch asked, “despite the tremendous training and financial assistance to build an effective anti-terrorism security apparatus?”
Watch the full interview to find out.