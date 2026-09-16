Luxury suites, makeup and a traffic ticket: Netanyahu’s US expenses revealed

New figures provided by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office to the Hatzlacha nonprofit reveal previously undisclosed details of expenses from his U.S. visits in 2025, including luxury hotel stays, flights aboard Israel’s official state aircraft and thousands of dollars spent on makeup, hair styling and other costs.

The records detail expenses for Netanyahu, his wife Sara and the delegations accompanying them, ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars for flights and hotels to comparatively small items such as coffee, a traffic ticket and repairs to an embassy door.

Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu with Donald Trump ( Photo: ISRAELI GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE / AFP )

$10,000 a night in Florida

At the end of 2025, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu traveled to Florida, where they celebrated the New Year at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

During the six-day visit, the couple stayed in a suite at the Four Seasons. According to the records, the suite cost $10,000 per night, with the total stay coming to $50,000.

Regular rooms for members of Netanyahu’s 43-person entourage cost $250 per night.

The flight aboard Wing of Zion, Israel’s official aircraft for the prime minister and president, cost Israeli taxpayers $423,407, according to the figures.

New York suite, makeup and a traffic ticket

The documents also detail Netanyahu’s trip to Washington and New York from September 25 to 30, 2025.

The Wing of Zion flight cost $359,281. Netanyahu’s suite at the Loews Regency hotel was listed at $6,000 a night, with the total suite bill reaching $41,993.

During the trip, the state also paid $1,200 for a makeup artist and roughly $1,500 for refreshments, coffee and tea.

About $400 was spent on rental vehicles for the delegation, while another $125 was paid for a traffic ticket.

$172,701 hotel bill in July

During Netanyahu’s U.S. visit in July 2025, accommodation at the Willard InterContinental cost $172,701, according to the documents.

Another roughly $520 was spent on refreshments and drinks.

The records also list a $295 payment for repairing a door at the Israeli Embassy, described under the heading ‘malfunction during visit,’ as well as approximately $2,000 in customs expenses.

Makeup, hair and office equipment

Netanyahu made another three-day visit to Washington in April, when accommodation at the Watergate Hotel cost $51,000.

The documents show payments of $3,036 for a makeup artist and another $3,036 for a hairstylist.

Approximately $1,500 was spent on light refreshments, while another roughly $1,200 was listed for ‘printers and toner.’ A whiteboard and cork board cost an additional $240.

$13,500 for grooming in February

The highest grooming expenses listed in the 2025 visits came during a February trip to Washington.

About $6,700 was spent on makeup and a similar amount on hair styling, bringing the combined expense to roughly $13,500. Separate records released through a freedom-of-information process have also identified that February trip as the most expensive for prime ministerial makeup and hair expenses during the period examined.

The records also list approximately $4,800 for photography lighting and around $840 for flag pins.

Netanyahu’s suite cost $25,000, while approximately $300 was spent on laundry in the suite.

Among the smaller expenses was a $500 ‘smoking fee’ for the meeting room used for a press conference.

Another $480 was paid for COVID-19 tests for two members of the delegation.