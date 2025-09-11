Israel breaks its own ceiling with strike on Hamas leaders

Or Yissachar says "Israel’s audacity is coming into play here"

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Israel “broke its self-imposed glass ceiling” with the strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, according to the director of research for IDSF, Or Yissachar.
He told ILTV that “Israel’s audacity is coming into play here. And I think many Israelis felt that Qatar has been harboring terrorism, and since October 7, especially these people, really, the genocidal leaders of Hamas, have no right to keep walking among us.”
He added, “Every day these guys are alive is another ticking time bomb.”
Watch the full interview:
QATAR STRIKE AFTERMATH
