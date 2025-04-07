Czech Republic may follow U.S. lead with bold Jerusalem embassy move

If it proceeds, the Czech Republic would become the first European country to take this step

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
In a significant diplomatic development, the Czech Republic is reportedly on the verge of relocating its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
This move would align the Czech Republic with the United States and a select group of countries that have recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital by establishing their embassies there. The potential decision underscores the strengthening ties between the Czech Republic and Israel and could influence other nations to consider similar actions.
However, such a move is expected to elicit varied reactions from the international community.
If it proceeds, the Czech Republic would become the first European country to take this step.
